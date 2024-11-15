Sri Lanka's Political Shift: NPP's Historic Win in Jaffna

Sri Lanka witnessed a political shift as the National People’s Power (NPP), under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, secured a two-thirds majority in the parliamentary elections. The NPP's triumph extended to the Jaffna district, a significant stronghold of the Tamil minority, illustrating a dramatic change in voter sentiment.

The victory is notable with the NPP winning 159 of the 225 parliamentary seats. Garnering more than 6.8 million votes, equivalent to 61 percent, the NPP outpaced its closest competitor, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, which acquired only 40 seats. The elections also included low voter turnouts, the lowest since 2010.

Dissanayake's declaration of snap polls soon after assuming the presidency in September appears to have paid off, as the new parliament is scheduled to convene the following week. The results notably resonate with the president's vision of a united nation, welcomed by all communities, marking a significant break from previous ethnic divides.

