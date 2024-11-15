Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Political Shift: NPP's Historic Win in Jaffna

Sri Lanka's National People’s Power, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, clinched a significant victory by winning the parliamentary elections with a two-thirds majority, marking a historic shift in Jaffna, a key Tamil district. This victory highlights a united national sentiment transcending former ethnic divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 15-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 16:26 IST
Sri Lanka's Political Shift: NPP's Historic Win in Jaffna
Anura Kumara Dissanayake Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka witnessed a political shift as the National People’s Power (NPP), under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, secured a two-thirds majority in the parliamentary elections. The NPP's triumph extended to the Jaffna district, a significant stronghold of the Tamil minority, illustrating a dramatic change in voter sentiment.

The victory is notable with the NPP winning 159 of the 225 parliamentary seats. Garnering more than 6.8 million votes, equivalent to 61 percent, the NPP outpaced its closest competitor, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, which acquired only 40 seats. The elections also included low voter turnouts, the lowest since 2010.

Dissanayake's declaration of snap polls soon after assuming the presidency in September appears to have paid off, as the new parliament is scheduled to convene the following week. The results notably resonate with the president's vision of a united nation, welcomed by all communities, marking a significant break from previous ethnic divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024