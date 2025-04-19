Conrad Sangma's Strategic Appointments in NPP Leadership
Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president, appointed 27 members, including his family, to the party's national committee, which he will head. The committee's tenure is set for 2025-2028 and includes six MLAs from various regions. This move strengthens Sangma's influence within the party.
In a significant political maneuver, Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad Sangma has strategically appointed 27 individuals, inclusive of close family, to the national committee of the party. The appointments place him at the helm, securing his influence over the party's core decisions.
The newly formed national committee will have Sangma's brother James PK Sangma, sister Agatha K Sangma, and wife Mehtab A Sangma among its participants. This consolidation of power within the family hints at Sangma's intent to fortify his position in anticipation of upcoming political challenges.
The committee, which will serve from 2025-2028, also includes six MLAs, notably from regions such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Manipur. This diverse inclusion reflects the party's focus on regional representation while reinforcing Sangma's leadership credentials.
