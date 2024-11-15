Amit Shah Asserts Firm Stand on Waqf Act Amid Political Tensions

In a fervent rhetoric during his Maharashtra campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the Modi government's resolve to amend the Waqf Act, highlighting opposition from figures such as Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

He emphasized the Centre's pledge to eradicate Naxalism in Chhattisgarh by 2026, while challenging Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on issues of Hindutva and national security.

Shah also spotlighted the BJP's ambitious development agenda for Maharashtra, promising significant financial investment and initiatives to restore the state's prominence lost under previous governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)