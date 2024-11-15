Amit Shah Asserts Firm Stand on Waqf Act Amid Political Tensions
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to amending the Waqf Act despite opposition from leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Shah also pledged the elimination of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh by 2026 and highlighted the BJP's development plans for Maharashtra.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fervent rhetoric during his Maharashtra campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the Modi government's resolve to amend the Waqf Act, highlighting opposition from figures such as Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.
He emphasized the Centre's pledge to eradicate Naxalism in Chhattisgarh by 2026, while challenging Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on issues of Hindutva and national security.
Shah also spotlighted the BJP's ambitious development agenda for Maharashtra, promising significant financial investment and initiatives to restore the state's prominence lost under previous governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Confident in Resolving Rebel Crisis Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Mahayuti Alliance Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections with Confidence
Jewels of Deception: Massive Haul Seized Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Election Commission did the right thing by ordering transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect: Sharad Pawar.
JMM supported Naxalism, BJP govt at Centre eradicated it, claims Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand's Ghatshila.