Maha Vikas Aghadi's Historic Promise: Transforming Maharashtra's Agriculture

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) plans to enact significant measures for Maharashtra's farmers. This includes setting a price of Rs 7,000 per quintal plus a bonus for soyabean, addressing long-standing grievances about pricing disparities.

Furthermore, the MVA intends to form a committee focused on establishing fair prices for onions and the right minimum support price (MSP) for cotton. Gandhi criticized the BJP for promising an MSP of Rs 6,000 for soyabean but leaving farmers to sell at far lower rates.

The Congress party has also highlighted disparities in soyabean procurement between Maharashtra and Telangana, accusing the ruling government of prioritizing power over farmer welfare. Gandhi, who engages regularly with soyabean and cotton farmers, promises the INDIA bloc will tackle these issues if it assumes power.

