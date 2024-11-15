Left Menu

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Historic Promise: Transforming Maharashtra's Agriculture

Rahul Gandhi announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will implement reforms for Maharashtra's farmers, including fixing Rs 7,000 per quintal for soyabean. Criticizing the BJP for unfulfilled MSP promises, he assures improvements in pricing for soyabean, cotton, and onions. Talks with farmers highlight grievances against the current government's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:47 IST
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Historic Promise: Transforming Maharashtra's Agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) plans to enact significant measures for Maharashtra's farmers. This includes setting a price of Rs 7,000 per quintal plus a bonus for soyabean, addressing long-standing grievances about pricing disparities.

Furthermore, the MVA intends to form a committee focused on establishing fair prices for onions and the right minimum support price (MSP) for cotton. Gandhi criticized the BJP for promising an MSP of Rs 6,000 for soyabean but leaving farmers to sell at far lower rates.

The Congress party has also highlighted disparities in soyabean procurement between Maharashtra and Telangana, accusing the ruling government of prioritizing power over farmer welfare. Gandhi, who engages regularly with soyabean and cotton farmers, promises the INDIA bloc will tackle these issues if it assumes power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024