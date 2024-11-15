Valencia Flood Tragedy: Leader's Resilience Amid Criticism

The leader of Spain's Valencia region, Carlos Mazon, has come under fire for handling a flood disaster that claimed over 200 lives. In a speech to lawmakers, Mazon defended his actions, asserting that efforts were made despite overwhelming conditions, but acknowledged criticisms.

Blame has been directed at both local and national authorities for inadequate warnings and slow responses. Mazon, a member of the conservative People's Party, assured a public inquiry would investigate the crisis management. The opposition has labeled his stance as 'political cowardice' and called for his resignation.

Public anger continues as citizens demand accountability, with some alleging avoidable deaths due to the authorities' mishandling of alerts and emergency response. The disaster has sparked political unrest with calls for new regional elections.

