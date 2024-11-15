Left Menu

Corruption Charges Loom: Ghosn and Dati Face Potential Trial

The French financial crimes prosecutor's office seeks a trial for former auto executive Carlos Ghosn and French culture minister Rachida Dati, following a corruption probe. Dati allegedly received questionable consulting fees from Renault-Nissan. Both deny wrongdoing, with Ghosn remaining in Lebanon due to an Interpol notice.

Updated: 15-11-2024 21:06 IST
The French financial crimes prosecutor's office has called for former auto executive Carlos Ghosn and French culture minister Rachida Dati to stand trial following an investigation into corruption allegations, according to a judicial source on Friday.

The decision now rests with a judge. Investigations focused on consulting fees that Dati once received from the Renault-Nissan alliance after her transition from justice minister to a European Parliament candidate.

Both Dati and Ghosn deny any misconduct. Ghosn, who has evaded justice in Japan by fleeing to Lebanon in a private jet, has not left the country since 2019 due to an active Interpol Red Notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

