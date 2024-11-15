Corruption Charges Loom: Ghosn and Dati Face Potential Trial
The French financial crimes prosecutor's office seeks a trial for former auto executive Carlos Ghosn and French culture minister Rachida Dati, following a corruption probe. Dati allegedly received questionable consulting fees from Renault-Nissan. Both deny wrongdoing, with Ghosn remaining in Lebanon due to an Interpol notice.
The French financial crimes prosecutor's office has called for former auto executive Carlos Ghosn and French culture minister Rachida Dati to stand trial following an investigation into corruption allegations, according to a judicial source on Friday.
The decision now rests with a judge. Investigations focused on consulting fees that Dati once received from the Renault-Nissan alliance after her transition from justice minister to a European Parliament candidate.
Both Dati and Ghosn deny any misconduct. Ghosn, who has evaded justice in Japan by fleeing to Lebanon in a private jet, has not left the country since 2019 due to an active Interpol Red Notice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
First Non-Western Chief: Valdecy Urquiza Leads Interpol Towards Diversity
Valdecy Urquiza: Interpol's New Diversity Champion
Police Minister and SAPS Officials Strengthen International Cooperation at INTERPOL General Assembly
Bangladesh Seeks Interpol's Help for Ex-PM Hasina's Repatriation
Interpol Red Notice Sought for Bangladesh's Ousted Leader Sheikh Hasina