Corruption Charges Loom: Ghosn and Dati Face Potential Trial

The French financial crimes prosecutor's office has called for former auto executive Carlos Ghosn and French culture minister Rachida Dati to stand trial following an investigation into corruption allegations, according to a judicial source on Friday.

The decision now rests with a judge. Investigations focused on consulting fees that Dati once received from the Renault-Nissan alliance after her transition from justice minister to a European Parliament candidate.

Both Dati and Ghosn deny any misconduct. Ghosn, who has evaded justice in Japan by fleeing to Lebanon in a private jet, has not left the country since 2019 due to an active Interpol Red Notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)