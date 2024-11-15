Left Menu

Former Executive Ghosn and Minister Dati Facing Trial in Corruption Probe

The French financial prosecutor's office seeks to try Carlos Ghosn and Rachida Dati over corruption allegations. Dati's consulting fees from the Renault-Nissan alliance are under scrutiny. Both deny wrongdoing. Ghosn remains in Lebanon after fleeing Japan, with an Interpol Red Notice in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French financial prosecutor's office has moved to bring former automobile executive Carlos Ghosn and French culture minister Rachida Dati to trial in a case centered on alleged corruption. The request comes as a result of an investigation probing Dati's consulting fees from the Renault-Nissan alliance.

The judge is now tasked with making a decision on whether the trial will proceed. The probe examined payments Dati received after she transitioned from justice minister to a consultant role within the Renault-Nissan alliance, reportedly when she was preparing for her bid to join the European Parliament.

Both Dati and Ghosn have repudiated the allegations of misconduct. Ghosn, who escaped to Lebanon from Japan under dramatic circumstances, has remained there since 2019 due to an Interpol Red Notice. Statements from the culture ministry, Renault, and Ghosn's legal team have yet to be released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

