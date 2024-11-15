Former Executive Ghosn and Minister Dati Facing Trial in Corruption Probe

The French financial prosecutor's office has moved to bring former automobile executive Carlos Ghosn and French culture minister Rachida Dati to trial in a case centered on alleged corruption. The request comes as a result of an investigation probing Dati's consulting fees from the Renault-Nissan alliance.

The judge is now tasked with making a decision on whether the trial will proceed. The probe examined payments Dati received after she transitioned from justice minister to a consultant role within the Renault-Nissan alliance, reportedly when she was preparing for her bid to join the European Parliament.

Both Dati and Ghosn have repudiated the allegations of misconduct. Ghosn, who escaped to Lebanon from Japan under dramatic circumstances, has remained there since 2019 due to an Interpol Red Notice. Statements from the culture ministry, Renault, and Ghosn's legal team have yet to be released.

