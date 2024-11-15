Left Menu

PDP Leader Critiques NC Over Article 370 Remarks

PDP leader Waheed ur Rehman Para criticized National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi's argument against Congress's view on the Jammu and Kashmir special status resolution. Para argued that Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary had already delinked Article 370 from the resolution, challenging Mehdi's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:46 IST
PDP Leader Critiques NC Over Article 370 Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political clash, PDP leader Waheed ur Rehman Para took aim at National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi over his criticism of the Congress's interpretation of a resolution regarding Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Para highlighted that the resolution was already decoupled from Article 370 by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. He accused Mehdi of double-talk and questioned whether the NC leader's campaign promises were mere rhetoric.

Para further pointed out that while Congress distanced itself from the resolution's Article 370 linkage, the NC had remained silent during its pre-poll alliance negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024