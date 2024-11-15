PDP Leader Critiques NC Over Article 370 Remarks
PDP leader Waheed ur Rehman Para criticized National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi's argument against Congress's view on the Jammu and Kashmir special status resolution. Para argued that Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary had already delinked Article 370 from the resolution, challenging Mehdi's stance.
In a recent political clash, PDP leader Waheed ur Rehman Para took aim at National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi over his criticism of the Congress's interpretation of a resolution regarding Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
Para highlighted that the resolution was already decoupled from Article 370 by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. He accused Mehdi of double-talk and questioned whether the NC leader's campaign promises were mere rhetoric.
Para further pointed out that while Congress distanced itself from the resolution's Article 370 linkage, the NC had remained silent during its pre-poll alliance negotiations.
