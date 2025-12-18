Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Police Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

The J&K Police have seized a property worth Rs 1 crore from a drug peddler in Poonch. This action is part of efforts to dismantle the financial networks of drug trafficking. The public is urged to report drug-related activities, with assured confidentiality for informants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:11 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Police Crackdown on Drug Trafficking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have confiscated immovable property valued at Rs 1 crore from a notorious drug peddler in Poonch district. This move is a significant step in the effort to dismantle organized drug trafficking networks in the region.

The property in question, linked to Mohammad Iqbal and registered under the name of his wife, Shahnaz Kouser, is a three-storey building under construction in Kamsar. Officials estimate its worth at Rs 1.10 crore. The seizure was sanctioned under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act.

Authorities are urging the public to provide any credible information on narcotics activities in the area, promising to maintain the confidentiality of informants' identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025