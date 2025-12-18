Jammu & Kashmir Police Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

In a major crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have confiscated immovable property valued at Rs 1 crore from a notorious drug peddler in Poonch district. This move is a significant step in the effort to dismantle organized drug trafficking networks in the region.

The property in question, linked to Mohammad Iqbal and registered under the name of his wife, Shahnaz Kouser, is a three-storey building under construction in Kamsar. Officials estimate its worth at Rs 1.10 crore. The seizure was sanctioned under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act.

Authorities are urging the public to provide any credible information on narcotics activities in the area, promising to maintain the confidentiality of informants' identities.

