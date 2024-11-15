Left Menu

Crisis Talks in Dutch Government: Wilders' Remarks Trigger Resignation

The Dutch government faces crisis talks as reports suggest that Finance State Secretary Nora Achahbar plans to resign over Geert Wilders' controversial comments about Moroccans following attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam. Wilders' remarks have sparked tensions within the ruling coalition and prompted opposition backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:24 IST
The Dutch government is embroiled in crisis talks amid allegations that Finance State Secretary Nora Achahbar plans to resign. She objects to statements by hard-right leader Geert Wilders, who blamed Moroccans for assaults on Israeli soccer fans after a recent Amsterdam match, igniting tensions within the coalition government.

Wilders, whose party achieved a significant election victory last year, sparked controversy by asserting that Moroccan attackers "want to destroy Jews" and suggesting dual-nationality convicts should be deported. His remarks were met with condemnation from lawmakers, while opposition figures accused him of exacerbating societal tensions.

The political climate further intensified with opposition leader Frans Timmermans supporting Achahbar's potential resignation, criticizing the government's tolerance of racial remarks. Violence reportedly erupted before and after the soccer match in Amsterdam, involving both Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters, as detailed in a city report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

