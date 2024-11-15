Lebanon Seeks Iranian Mediation in Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Talks
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged Iran to facilitate a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel amid ongoing hostilities. Mikati requested intervention during discussions with Ali Larijani, aide to Iran's supreme leader, amid efforts to enforce a 2006 UN resolution demanding Hezbollah withdraw from southern Lebanon.
The United States is actively pursuing a resolution to the hostilities, which have persisted for over 13 months, with recent escalations following Hamas' unexpected attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
Israel's intensified military actions have resulted in high casualties in Lebanon. The international community, including the U.S. and UN, push for adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which stipulates that only the Lebanese army and peacekeepers should operate in southern Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
