Left Menu

Lebanon Seeks Iranian Mediation in Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Talks

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged Iran to facilitate a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel amid ongoing hostilities. Mikati requested intervention during discussions with Ali Larijani, aide to Iran's supreme leader, amid efforts to enforce a 2006 UN resolution demanding Hezbollah withdraw from southern Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:43 IST
Lebanon Seeks Iranian Mediation in Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has called on Iran to help broker a ceasefire in the protracted conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, raising the issue during discussions with Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader.

The United States is actively pursuing a resolution to the hostilities, which have persisted for over 13 months, with recent escalations following Hamas' unexpected attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israel's intensified military actions have resulted in high casualties in Lebanon. The international community, including the U.S. and UN, push for adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which stipulates that only the Lebanese army and peacekeepers should operate in southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024