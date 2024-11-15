Lebanon Seeks Iranian Mediation in Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Talks

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has called on Iran to help broker a ceasefire in the protracted conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, raising the issue during discussions with Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader.

The United States is actively pursuing a resolution to the hostilities, which have persisted for over 13 months, with recent escalations following Hamas' unexpected attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israel's intensified military actions have resulted in high casualties in Lebanon. The international community, including the U.S. and UN, push for adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which stipulates that only the Lebanese army and peacekeepers should operate in southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)