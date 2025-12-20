Tensions Rise: U.S. and Israel Discuss Iran's Missile Program Threat
President Donald Trump is to be briefed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the threat posed by Iran's ballistic missile program, potentially necessitating swift action. Israeli officials are also concerned about Iran reconstituting nuclear enrichment sites previously bombed by the U.S., considering options for further action.
U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled for a critical briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Iran's expanding ballistic missile program, according to NBC News reports on Saturday.
The briefing underscores Israeli concerns over Iran's possible reconstitution of nuclear enrichment sites that were targeted and bombed by the United States last June.
While NBC News highlights these developments, Reuters has yet to verify the report's authenticity or details.