Delhi Police Nab Bus Helper for Stealing USD 1,600 from Iranian Tourist

Delhi Police have arrested a bus helper accused of stealing USD 1,600 from an Iranian woman's purse. The incident occurred on December 15 when the tourist, Fareshteh Sayanjali, left her purse on a private bus at ISBT Kashmere Gate.

The purse was later found and returned to her, only to discover the cash had disappeared. The case, filed by Dr. Ali Akbar Shah of Delhi University, prompted an investigation that led to the arrest of the suspect, Monish.

Monish initially denied the allegations but confessed to the theft during questioning. He has been a bus helper for a year and was living in Jahangirpuri, north Delhi. The police have recovered the full amount stolen from the purse.

