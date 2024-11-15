Judiciary's Move Throws Marine Le Pen's 2027 Bid into Doubt

Marine Le Pen, French far-right leader and prominent figure in the National Rally (RN) party, is at the center of a political storm. Prosecutors have asked for a five-year ban on her public service, alleging she misused European Union funds—allegations she denies, citing political motives. This raises questions about her 2027 presidential bid.

Allies and opponents of Le Pen clash publicly over the prosecutor's request, seen by the RN as a judicial overreach and attack on democracy. The potential 'provisional execution' order, uncommon in French legal practice, would carry consequences regardless of appeals, complicating France's political equation.

Comparisons to global political tactics arise, with references to Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro. Veteran politicians express shock, emphasizing the broader implications for France's democracy and judicial politicization. The situation adds further tension to an already complex French political landscape as verdict anticipation builds.

(With inputs from agencies.)