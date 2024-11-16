Left Menu

Musk and Trump's High-Stakes Panel: Revolutionizing U.S. Bureaucracy

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, appointed by President-elect Donald Trump, are leading a panel aimed at streamlining U.S. bureaucracy. The panel seeks high-IQ individuals for cost-cutting roles and will conduct weekly livestreams. Their aggressive reform agenda has generated significant attention, though the panel's official status remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 00:40 IST
Musk and Trump's High-Stakes Panel: Revolutionizing U.S. Bureaucracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to spearhead a panel designed to overhaul the U.S. federal bureaucracy. This high-profile group plans to implement significant cuts in workforce, regulations, and spending.

Musk, a renowned billionaire and CEO of Tesla, along with pharmaceutical entrepreneur Ramaswamy, has already drawn widespread attention by appealing for "super high-IQ" candidates willing to undertake demanding cost-reduction roles.

The panel has committed to weekly livestreams as part of its public engagement strategy. The initiative, although ambitious, faces constitutional challenges as Congress retains control over the federal budget, casting doubts over potential major spending cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024