Musk and Trump's High-Stakes Panel: Revolutionizing U.S. Bureaucracy

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to spearhead a panel designed to overhaul the U.S. federal bureaucracy. This high-profile group plans to implement significant cuts in workforce, regulations, and spending.

Musk, a renowned billionaire and CEO of Tesla, along with pharmaceutical entrepreneur Ramaswamy, has already drawn widespread attention by appealing for "super high-IQ" candidates willing to undertake demanding cost-reduction roles.

The panel has committed to weekly livestreams as part of its public engagement strategy. The initiative, although ambitious, faces constitutional challenges as Congress retains control over the federal budget, casting doubts over potential major spending cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)