Left Menu

Texas Supreme Court Allows New Execution Date Amid Shaken Baby Syndrome Controversy

The Texas Supreme Court ruled that a new execution date can be set for Robert Roberson, convicted of murdering his daughter via 'shaken baby syndrome.' This decision came after lawmakers briefly halted the execution, questioning the legitimacy of the evidence used. Roberson maintains his innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 02:28 IST
Texas Supreme Court Allows New Execution Date Amid Shaken Baby Syndrome Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that a new execution date could be set for Robert Roberson, convicted of murdering his two-year-old daughter based on shaken baby syndrome evidence. The decision arose after a legislative committee was deemed to have overstepped its authority by delaying the sentence.

In October, the court granted a temporary stay, allowing lawmakers to hear Roberson's testimony while considering changes to Texas laws on convictions tied to questionable scientific theories. Critics argue against the validity of shaken baby syndrome as conclusive evidence.

Roberson continues to assert his innocence, claiming his daughter's death was an accident following a viral infection diagnosis. His lawyer, Gretchen Sween, urged Texas to hold off on setting a new execution date, highlighting new evidence supporting Roberson's claims of innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024