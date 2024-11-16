Texas Supreme Court Allows New Execution Date Amid Shaken Baby Syndrome Controversy

The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that a new execution date could be set for Robert Roberson, convicted of murdering his two-year-old daughter based on shaken baby syndrome evidence. The decision arose after a legislative committee was deemed to have overstepped its authority by delaying the sentence.

In October, the court granted a temporary stay, allowing lawmakers to hear Roberson's testimony while considering changes to Texas laws on convictions tied to questionable scientific theories. Critics argue against the validity of shaken baby syndrome as conclusive evidence.

Roberson continues to assert his innocence, claiming his daughter's death was an accident following a viral infection diagnosis. His lawyer, Gretchen Sween, urged Texas to hold off on setting a new execution date, highlighting new evidence supporting Roberson's claims of innocence.

