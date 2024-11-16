Xi Jinping's Globalization Pitch at APEC Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping used the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima to urge countries to reject unilateralism and protectionism in favor of embracing economic globalization.

With the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the U.S. presidency, Xi's comments serve as China's strategic positioning against anticipated protectionist measures from Washington. He cited recent Chinese initiatives to attract foreign investment and enhance trade ties.

Despite China's efforts, some analysts argue that its pitch as an alternative to a protectionist U.S. is losing appeal, with concerns over Chinese state subsidies persisting. Chinese businesses, however, remain eager to expand in Latin America, signaling potential growth in trade relations.

