Xi Jinping's Globalization Pitch at APEC Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

At the APEC summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need to reject unilateralism and protectionism, advocating for economic globalization. While Trump's protectionist stance may open opportunities for China to enhance its global influence, concerns about China's state subsidies remain. China aims to expand trade in Latin America.

Updated: 16-11-2024 04:23 IST
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping used the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima to urge countries to reject unilateralism and protectionism in favor of embracing economic globalization.

With the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the U.S. presidency, Xi's comments serve as China's strategic positioning against anticipated protectionist measures from Washington. He cited recent Chinese initiatives to attract foreign investment and enhance trade ties.

Despite China's efforts, some analysts argue that its pitch as an alternative to a protectionist U.S. is losing appeal, with concerns over Chinese state subsidies persisting. Chinese businesses, however, remain eager to expand in Latin America, signaling potential growth in trade relations.

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

