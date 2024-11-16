China Seeks Partnership Over Rivalry with U.S.

In a bid to reset strained relations, China's ambassador to Washington has extended an olive branch, expressing Beijing's willingness to partner with the United States. This comes amid growing economic tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Speaking in Hong Kong, Xie Feng, the Chinese ambassador, addressed both Chinese officials and the U.S. ambassador. He underscored China's lack of intentions to surpass or replace the U.S., instead highlighting the potential for collaboration in areas like trade and artificial intelligence.

Despite this diplomatic overture, analysts remain skeptical. They argue that China's influence as a counterbalance to U.S. policies, especially on the contentious issue of Taiwan, is not as formidable as it once was. Xie emphasized dialogue to prevent conflicts, particularly concerning the flashpoint of Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a crucial national interest.

