Historic APEC Meeting: Taiwan Invites Biden Amid U.S.-Taiwan Relations

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Taiwan's representative Lin Hsin-i met U.S. President Joe Biden, inviting him to visit Taiwan. The meeting, also attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, highlighted ongoing U.S.-Taiwan relations despite China's objections. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized regional cooperation with Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:33 IST
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

In a notable encounter at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, Taiwan's representative, Lin Hsin-i, met with U.S. President Joe Biden. The meeting featured a 'lively' discussion, with Lin extending an invitation for Biden to visit Taiwan soon, according to Taiwan's delegation.

The Asia-Pacific summit stands out as one of the few international platforms where both Taiwan and China participate, albeit under certain constraints for Taiwan due to Beijing's opposition. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was present for the conversation, though a U.S. official minimized its significance as merely a 'handshake.'

In a separate engagement, Lin met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the ongoing strengthening of the U.S.-Taiwan partnership. Blinken's speech on Friday underscored Taiwan's role in regional projects such as installing undersea cables for improved digital access in the Pacific Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

