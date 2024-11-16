Historic APEC Meeting: Taiwan Invites Biden Amid U.S.-Taiwan Relations

In a notable encounter at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, Taiwan's representative, Lin Hsin-i, met with U.S. President Joe Biden. The meeting featured a 'lively' discussion, with Lin extending an invitation for Biden to visit Taiwan soon, according to Taiwan's delegation.

The Asia-Pacific summit stands out as one of the few international platforms where both Taiwan and China participate, albeit under certain constraints for Taiwan due to Beijing's opposition. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was present for the conversation, though a U.S. official minimized its significance as merely a 'handshake.'

In a separate engagement, Lin met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the ongoing strengthening of the U.S.-Taiwan partnership. Blinken's speech on Friday underscored Taiwan's role in regional projects such as installing undersea cables for improved digital access in the Pacific Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)