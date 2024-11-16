Kerala BJP Stalwart Joins Congress Amid Bypoll Buzz

In a significant political shift, dissident Kerala BJP leader Sandeep G Varier has formally joined the Congress Party, just days before the crucial Palakkad Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 20. Varier was welcomed by key Congress figures, including KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who ceremoniously draped shawls over him at the party's office.

Speaking to reporters, Varier expressed deep disappointment with the BJP, accusing state president K Surendran of fostering an environment of 'hate' rather than 'love'. He cited strategic disagreements, including his opposition to the BJP's handling of the Karuvannur co-operative bank scam and ongoing compromise with the state leadership under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as his reasons for the switch.

The BJP, which narrowly lost to Congress in the past Assembly elections at Palakkad, with influential candidate 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, downplayed Varier's departure, with state president K Surendran asserting that it will not affect the party's performance. The Election Commission has rescheduled the bypoll to November 20, due to the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)