A New Era of Safety: Modi's Stand Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized a shift in India from a past characterized by rampant terrorism to a future where even terrorists feel unsafe in their homes. Addressing the HT Leadership Summit, he highlighted the improved security environment and successful peace efforts such as the Bodo Peace Accord.
At the HT Leadership Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that terrorists now feel unsafe in their own homes, a stark contrast to previous times when terrorism left the public anxious.
Reflecting on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Modi noted the significant shift in India's security landscape, emphasizing newfound safety and decisive actions against terrorism.
He lauded initiatives like the Bodo Peace Accord, citing them as examples of transformation from violence to peace and cultural celebration, showcasing progress in regions like Jammu and Kashmir and Bodoland.
