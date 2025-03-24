Unmanned Drones Deployed in Major Anti-Terror Operation in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces in the Hiranagar region of Jammu and Kashmir have initiated a comprehensive cordon and search operation, utilizing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to locate terrorists reportedly in the area following credible intelligence inputs.

Launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army, the operation began after intelligence suggested terrorist activity on March 23. The Rising Star Corps confirmed in a social media post the ongoing operation, following a firing incident in Hiranagar.

Security personnel remain vigilant as the search intensifies. In a related mission termed Operation Nandiyali, multiple arms caches including IEDs and narcotics were seized in Rajouri and Poonch areas, disrupting potential terrorist plots, according to White Knight Corps of the Indian Army. This significant bust came after a joint effort by the Romeo Forces and Poonch Police.

