Unmanned Drones Deployed in Major Anti-Terror Operation in Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces launch a major operation using UAVs in Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar region to track and apprehend terrorists. The operation, involving the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army's Rising Star Corps, aims to curb terror activities. Significant arms and explosives were recovered in the mission.
- Country:
- India
Security forces in the Hiranagar region of Jammu and Kashmir have initiated a comprehensive cordon and search operation, utilizing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to locate terrorists reportedly in the area following credible intelligence inputs.
Launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army, the operation began after intelligence suggested terrorist activity on March 23. The Rising Star Corps confirmed in a social media post the ongoing operation, following a firing incident in Hiranagar.
Security personnel remain vigilant as the search intensifies. In a related mission termed Operation Nandiyali, multiple arms caches including IEDs and narcotics were seized in Rajouri and Poonch areas, disrupting potential terrorist plots, according to White Knight Corps of the Indian Army. This significant bust came after a joint effort by the Romeo Forces and Poonch Police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Crack Down in Manipur: Arrests Made, Weapons Seized Amid Tensions
Balochistan Train Siege Ends in Bloodshed: Militants Neutralized by Security Forces
Crackdown in Manipur: Major Arrests and Seizures by Security Forces
Daring Rescue Operation: Security Forces Save 104 Passengers from Hijacked Train in Balochistan
Security Forces Nab Suspects and Recover Arsenal in Joint Operations Across India