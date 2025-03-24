Uniting for Peace: The People's Role in Securing Jammu and Kashmir

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, stressed the importance of public involvement in eradicating militancy, asserting that the task cannot be achieved without the community's backing.

Despite security not being directly under his administration's jurisdiction, Abdullah assured the government's full support to the Union Home Ministry and the Lt Governor in maintaining a serene environment in the region.

He highlighted recent security operations in the Sanyal area near the International Border in Kathua district, noting that such events underscore the ongoing threat and the necessity for continued vigilance and cooperation with border security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)