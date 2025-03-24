Left Menu

Uniting for Peace: The People's Role in Securing Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes the need for public support to combat militancy effectively. Despite not being directly responsible for security, the government collaborates with the Union Home Ministry and Lt Governor to maintain peace. Ongoing operations in border areas highlight persistent security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:43 IST
  • India

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, stressed the importance of public involvement in eradicating militancy, asserting that the task cannot be achieved without the community's backing.

Despite security not being directly under his administration's jurisdiction, Abdullah assured the government's full support to the Union Home Ministry and the Lt Governor in maintaining a serene environment in the region.

He highlighted recent security operations in the Sanyal area near the International Border in Kathua district, noting that such events underscore the ongoing threat and the necessity for continued vigilance and cooperation with border security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

