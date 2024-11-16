Maharashtra's Economic Decline Under Mahayuti Government: Chidambaram's Accusations

At a pre-election news conference, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the ruling Mahayuti government of driving Maharashtra's economy into decline. Citing statistics, he highlighted a decrease in state GDP growth and an increase in the fiscal deficit.

Chidambaram lamented Maharashtra's fall from its once-dominant economic position, stating the state had been a commercial powerhouse under Congress rule. However, he warned this status could be fading under the current administration.

Chidambaram also pointed out rising unemployment in the state, with industries choosing to invest elsewhere, notably Gujarat. He challenged the Mahayuti government to address this crisis to prevent further economic slippage.

(With inputs from agencies.)