Left Menu

Maharashtra's Economic Decline Under Mahayuti Government: Chidambaram's Accusations

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized the current ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for the declining economy. He noted a drop in GDP growth, fiscal challenges, and rising unemployment. Chidambaram blamed the current administration for failing to sustain Maharashtra as India's commercial capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:41 IST
Maharashtra's Economic Decline Under Mahayuti Government: Chidambaram's Accusations
Congress leader P Chidambaram (Image: Twitter/ P Chidambaram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a pre-election news conference, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the ruling Mahayuti government of driving Maharashtra's economy into decline. Citing statistics, he highlighted a decrease in state GDP growth and an increase in the fiscal deficit.

Chidambaram lamented Maharashtra's fall from its once-dominant economic position, stating the state had been a commercial powerhouse under Congress rule. However, he warned this status could be fading under the current administration.

Chidambaram also pointed out rising unemployment in the state, with industries choosing to invest elsewhere, notably Gujarat. He challenged the Mahayuti government to address this crisis to prevent further economic slippage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024