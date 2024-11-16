Maharashtra's Economic Decline Under Mahayuti Government: Chidambaram's Accusations
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized the current ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for the declining economy. He noted a drop in GDP growth, fiscal challenges, and rising unemployment. Chidambaram blamed the current administration for failing to sustain Maharashtra as India's commercial capital.
At a pre-election news conference, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the ruling Mahayuti government of driving Maharashtra's economy into decline. Citing statistics, he highlighted a decrease in state GDP growth and an increase in the fiscal deficit.
Chidambaram lamented Maharashtra's fall from its once-dominant economic position, stating the state had been a commercial powerhouse under Congress rule. However, he warned this status could be fading under the current administration.
Chidambaram also pointed out rising unemployment in the state, with industries choosing to invest elsewhere, notably Gujarat. He challenged the Mahayuti government to address this crisis to prevent further economic slippage.
