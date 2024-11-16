Left Menu

Amit Shah's Rallying Cry: BJP's Promises vs. Congress Critique

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Jharkhand, emphasizing BJP's commitment to fulfilling promises. He discussed the threat of infiltrators to local jobs and crime rates and praised Prime Minister Modi's decisive actions against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhupur | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:39 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a pointed attack on Congress, accused Rahul Gandhi of making empty promises before swiftly departing abroad, claiming that only the BJP fulfils its commitments.

Speaking at a rally in Madhupur, Deoghar district, Shah underscored that the forthcoming Jharkhand elections are crucial not for merely changing political figures but for determining the youth's future and combating corruption.

Highlighting a significant concern, Shah accused infiltrators of threatening tribal livelihoods and youth employment in Jharkhand, asserting that the Hemant Soren government has failed to act on the high court's directive to identify and deport them. He contrasted the Congress's past inaction against terrorism with Prime Minister Modi's aggressive response through surgical strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

