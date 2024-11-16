Left Menu

Politics and Promises: Farooq Abdullah's Stand on Statehood and Elections

Farooq Abdullah addresses BJP's strategy against Congress over Article 370, aiming to win elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. He emphasizes hope for Congress and the INDIA bloc's victory and remains confident in the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, despite challenges from BJP-led propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:06 IST
Politics and Promises: Farooq Abdullah's Stand on Statehood and Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's aggressive stance on the Congress concerning Article 370 is seen as a tactic to weaken the opposition and secure victories in Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, said National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday.

Addressing reporters after a private event, Abdullah asserted that Congress will resist BJP's attempts to destabilize it, expressing optimism that the INDIA coalition would succeed in the upcoming Assembly elections in both states.

Abdullah, former chief minister, remains hopeful about the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, challenging BJP's campaign narrative. He expressed confidence that India's unity and diversity remain its strength amidst political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024