Politics and Promises: Farooq Abdullah's Stand on Statehood and Elections

The BJP's aggressive stance on the Congress concerning Article 370 is seen as a tactic to weaken the opposition and secure victories in Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, said National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday.
Addressing reporters after a private event, Abdullah asserted that Congress will resist BJP's attempts to destabilize it, expressing optimism that the INDIA coalition would succeed in the upcoming Assembly elections in both states.
Abdullah, former chief minister, remains hopeful about the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, challenging BJP's campaign narrative. He expressed confidence that India's unity and diversity remain its strength amidst political narratives.
