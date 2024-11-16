Left Menu

Dissanayake's Triumph: A New Chapter in Sri Lankan Politics

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will address the new parliament on November 21, following his party's landslide victory in the election. His government will appoint a new Prime Minister and cabinet, continuing the IMF program amid Sri Lanka's economic recovery. Induction for new MPs is scheduled later in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:26 IST
Dissanayake's Triumph: A New Chapter in Sri Lankan Politics
Dissanayake
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant move, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to deliver his government's policy statement to the new parliament on November 21. This announcement follows his party's sweeping victory in the recent parliamentary elections.

Gaining a two-thirds majority, Dissanayake's National People's Power secured 159 seats. The president will appoint a new Prime Minister and a 25-member cabinet with a scientific distribution of ministerial portfolios, as confirmed by party officials.

This parliamentary election marks the first since Sri Lanka declared a sovereign default in 2022. Now, the Dissanayake administration must navigate the complex economic landscape while adhering to the IMF bailout program goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024