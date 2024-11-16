Dissanayake's Triumph: A New Chapter in Sri Lankan Politics
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will address the new parliament on November 21, following his party's landslide victory in the election. His government will appoint a new Prime Minister and cabinet, continuing the IMF program amid Sri Lanka's economic recovery. Induction for new MPs is scheduled later in November.
In a significant move, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to deliver his government's policy statement to the new parliament on November 21. This announcement follows his party's sweeping victory in the recent parliamentary elections.
Gaining a two-thirds majority, Dissanayake's National People's Power secured 159 seats. The president will appoint a new Prime Minister and a 25-member cabinet with a scientific distribution of ministerial portfolios, as confirmed by party officials.
This parliamentary election marks the first since Sri Lanka declared a sovereign default in 2022. Now, the Dissanayake administration must navigate the complex economic landscape while adhering to the IMF bailout program goals.
