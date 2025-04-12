Argentina's Financial Gamble: Milei Ends Capital Controls with IMF Backing
President Javier Milei's government is lifting Argentina's capital and currency controls, backed by a $20 billion IMF loan. This high-stakes economic shift aims to boost foreign investment and ease inflation, leveraging substantial IMF funds to stabilize currency reserves and transition to a freer economic system.
The Argentine government, under President Javier Milei, is taking a bold economic step by eliminating most capital and currency controls, supported by a $20 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This move comes amidst efforts to transform the country's economic landscape and stimulate foreign investment.
Economy Minister Luis Caputo announced the IMF's approval of the bailout, a significant lifeline for Argentina's dwindling foreign reserves. The central bank anticipates receiving $12 billion immediately, easing the transition to allow the Argentine peso to trade freely within a currency band.
Despite concerns of potential capital flight and inflationary pressures, the audacious policy shift seeks to stabilize Argentina's economy. Analysts predict an initial devaluation of the peso as the nation endeavors to align official and black market rates, fostering confidence among investors wary of Argentina's economic volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
