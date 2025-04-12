Left Menu

Argentina's Financial Gamble: Milei Ends Capital Controls with IMF Backing

President Javier Milei's government is lifting Argentina's capital and currency controls, backed by a $20 billion IMF loan. This high-stakes economic shift aims to boost foreign investment and ease inflation, leveraging substantial IMF funds to stabilize currency reserves and transition to a freer economic system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:31 IST
Argentina's Financial Gamble: Milei Ends Capital Controls with IMF Backing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Argentine government, under President Javier Milei, is taking a bold economic step by eliminating most capital and currency controls, supported by a $20 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This move comes amidst efforts to transform the country's economic landscape and stimulate foreign investment.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo announced the IMF's approval of the bailout, a significant lifeline for Argentina's dwindling foreign reserves. The central bank anticipates receiving $12 billion immediately, easing the transition to allow the Argentine peso to trade freely within a currency band.

Despite concerns of potential capital flight and inflationary pressures, the audacious policy shift seeks to stabilize Argentina's economy. Analysts predict an initial devaluation of the peso as the nation endeavors to align official and black market rates, fostering confidence among investors wary of Argentina's economic volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025