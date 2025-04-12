Left Menu

Syria's Landmark Delegation to IMF-World Bank Meetings: A First in Two Decades

Syria's top officials plan to attend IMF-World Bank meetings, marking the first high-level U.S. visit since Assad's removal. Reconstruction talks and U.S. sanctions pose challenges as new Syrian authorities seek international reconstruction support. Tensions persist due to past ties with Al-Qaeda, complicating U.S.-Syria relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:21 IST
Syria's Landmark Delegation to IMF-World Bank Meetings: A First in Two Decades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's finance and foreign ministers, along with the central bank chief, are set to attend this month's International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington, D.C., four informed sources have disclosed. This marks the first visit by a prominent Syrian delegation to such meetings in 20 years, following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad in December.

According to two sources speaking to Reuters, it remains uncertain whether officials Asaad al-Shibani, Mohammed Yosr Bernieh, and Abdelkader Husrieh have secured U.S. visas. Representatives from the IMF, World Bank, and Syrian government did not comment on the matter at this time.

Two additional sources indicated that discussions on Syria's reconstruction could occur alongside the official meetings. With Syria's infrastructure devastated by 14 years of war stemming from resistance against Assad, the new leadership aims to rebuild international relations and garner support despite enduring U.S. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025