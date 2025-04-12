Syria's Landmark Delegation to IMF-World Bank Meetings: A First in Two Decades

Syria's finance and foreign ministers, along with the central bank chief, are set to attend this month's International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington, D.C., four informed sources have disclosed. This marks the first visit by a prominent Syrian delegation to such meetings in 20 years, following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad in December.

According to two sources speaking to Reuters, it remains uncertain whether officials Asaad al-Shibani, Mohammed Yosr Bernieh, and Abdelkader Husrieh have secured U.S. visas. Representatives from the IMF, World Bank, and Syrian government did not comment on the matter at this time.

Two additional sources indicated that discussions on Syria's reconstruction could occur alongside the official meetings. With Syria's infrastructure devastated by 14 years of war stemming from resistance against Assad, the new leadership aims to rebuild international relations and garner support despite enduring U.S. sanctions.

