Tensions Rise in Abkhazia as Protesters Occupy Parliament

In Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia, protesters continue occupying the parliament to oppose an investment deal with Moscow. President Aslan Bzhania proposed resigning if they vacate. The protestors accuse Bzhania of exploiting Russian relations for personal gain. Russia advises against travel to the area amid the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:23 IST
In Abkhazia, a Russia-backed breakaway region of Georgia, protestors have taken a stand by occupying the parliament building to voice their opposition against an investment agreement with Moscow. The protest, which began on Friday, has led to President Aslan Bzhania offering his resignation on the condition that the demonstrators leave the premises.

President Bzhania announced through Russian news agency RIA that he intends to resign and call for snap elections once the protesters exit the parliamentary building in Sukhumi. He also put forward a vice-president as an interim head of state, while indicating plans to run in the forthcoming election.

Protesters clarified their stance, asserting that while they are not against Abkhazia's strong ties with Russia, they accuse Bzhania of leveraging these relations for his personal agenda. Meanwhile, Moscow expressed concern over the ongoing crisis and advised Russian citizens to avoid travel to Abkhazia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

