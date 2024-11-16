Farooq Abdullah's Firm Stance on Kashmir's Sovereignty

In a strong declaration, Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, stated that Jammu and Kashmir will steadfastly remain part of India. He urged those fantasizing about independence to confront the realities on the ground.

Abdullah pointed to the strained relationship between India and Pakistan, exemplified by the Indian cricket team's reluctance to visit Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy. He also mourned the deaths of children in a fire in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi and called for an exhaustive inquiry.

Speaking on broader issues, Abdullah criticized the intertwining of sports and politics and urged the media to report fearlessly under political pressures.

