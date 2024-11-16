Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah's Firm Stance on Kashmir's Sovereignty

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral part of India, dismissing independence aspirations as unrealistic. He highlighted strained Indo-Pak relations, expressed condolences for a tragedy in Jhansi, and urged media to bravely uncover the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:51 IST
Farooq Abdullah's Firm Stance on Kashmir's Sovereignty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong declaration, Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, stated that Jammu and Kashmir will steadfastly remain part of India. He urged those fantasizing about independence to confront the realities on the ground.

Abdullah pointed to the strained relationship between India and Pakistan, exemplified by the Indian cricket team's reluctance to visit Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy. He also mourned the deaths of children in a fire in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi and called for an exhaustive inquiry.

Speaking on broader issues, Abdullah criticized the intertwining of sports and politics and urged the media to report fearlessly under political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024