Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Slogans Amid Defeating Political Climate

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticized the BJP's 'batenge toh katenge' slogan, likening it to the divisive policies employed by the British colonial rulers. He predicted that such negative rhetoric would be dismissed by the public.

Yadav highlighted that while the BJP previously touted a 'double engine' growth model, the party's engines of governance are now in disarray in Uttar Pradesh.

He accused the BJP of shifting the date for the upcoming Assembly bypolls to avoid a foreseeable defeat. Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit, Yadav pointed to the administration's lack of progress in infrastructure and health services, a source of frustration among the youth due to rising unemployment and improperly conducted entrance exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)