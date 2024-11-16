Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Slogans Amid Defeating Political Climate

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader, criticizes BJP's slogan 'batenge toh katenge', comparing it to British divide and rule tactics. He claims BJP's internal issues are evident, and the election date shift indicates its fear of defeat. He highlights Uttar Pradesh government's failure to address unemployment and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:11 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Slogans Amid Defeating Political Climate
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticized the BJP's 'batenge toh katenge' slogan, likening it to the divisive policies employed by the British colonial rulers. He predicted that such negative rhetoric would be dismissed by the public.

Yadav highlighted that while the BJP previously touted a 'double engine' growth model, the party's engines of governance are now in disarray in Uttar Pradesh.

He accused the BJP of shifting the date for the upcoming Assembly bypolls to avoid a foreseeable defeat. Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit, Yadav pointed to the administration's lack of progress in infrastructure and health services, a source of frustration among the youth due to rising unemployment and improperly conducted entrance exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024