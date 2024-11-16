Left Menu

Kharge Slams Modi Over Free Speech, Accuses BJP of Suppressing Opposition

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly suppressing free speech and targeting political opponents. Accusing former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren of betrayal, Kharge denounced BJP's policies and raised concerns about wealth inequality. He also highlighted alleged misuse of central agencies and critiqued infrastructure investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:42 IST
In a fiery address, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of stifling free speech and jailing dissenters. Speaking at a rally in Ranchi, Kharge condemned the BJP's alleged suppression of opposition and labeled former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren a traitor for switching alliances.

Kharge spotlighted rampant wealth inequality under Modi's leadership, claiming a massive concentration of wealth in the hands of a select few. The Congress leader also accused the BJP of purchasing misplaced governments and using central agencies to intimidate political opponents.

Highlighting infrastructure concerns, Kharge questioned the cost and execution of the bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. He criticized Modi for prioritizing election victories over genuine development, expressing faith that the INDIA alliance will prevail in upcoming Jharkhand elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

