Elon Musk Advocates Public Input for Trump's Treasury Pick

As President-elect Donald Trump fills his Cabinet, calls for public input are emerging over treasury appointments. Billionaire Elon Musk, a close Trump ally, advocates for transparency.

Musk proposes a public poll on the X platform, endorsing Howard Lutnick for Treasury over Scott Bessent, sparking debate.

The power struggle continues as Trump finalizes his administration. Meanwhile, Trump keeps a visible public profile, visiting significant events and reinforcing political ties, including with UFC President Dana White.

(With inputs from agencies.)