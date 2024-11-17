Elon Musk Advocates Public Input for Trump's Treasury Pick
Elon Musk is urging public participation in selecting the Treasury Department head for President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Musk suggests Howard Lutnick, co-chair of Trump's transition team, over hedge fund manager Scott Bessent. The lobbying for key cabinet positions has been intense and often public.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmbeach | Updated: 17-11-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 00:10 IST
As President-elect Donald Trump fills his Cabinet, calls for public input are emerging over treasury appointments. Billionaire Elon Musk, a close Trump ally, advocates for transparency.
Musk proposes a public poll on the X platform, endorsing Howard Lutnick for Treasury over Scott Bessent, sparking debate.
The power struggle continues as Trump finalizes his administration. Meanwhile, Trump keeps a visible public profile, visiting significant events and reinforcing political ties, including with UFC President Dana White.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement