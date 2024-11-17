Left Menu

Billionaires and Bitcoin: Behind Trump's Treasury Secretary Search

Billionaires Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have publicly weighed in on the debate for Trump's treasury secretary pick. Both support Howard Lutnick over Scott Bessent, highlighting the clash between traditional and transformative economic policies. Trump's decision remains undecided as of Saturday.

Elon Musk

In a heated debate over the next U.S. treasury secretary, billionaires Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have voiced their support for Howard Lutnick, backing him against Scott Bessent. Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, is seen as a more transformative option in contrast to Bessent, whom Musk described as a 'business-as-usual choice.'

Both Musk and Kennedy argue for innovation in economic policies, with Kennedy specifically noting the potential of bitcoin as a 'currency of freedom.' As of Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump has not made a final decision, though sources suggest Lutnick has become a serious contender.

Musk's influence within Trump's inner circle, especially due to his stay at Mar-a-Lago, adds weight to his opinions. However, Trump's ultimate nod remains a matter of speculation as both the candidates await his decision amidst growing anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

