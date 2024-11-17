Left Menu

Historic Diplomatic Engagement: Modi's Landmark Visit to Nigeria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a three-nation tour, beginning with Nigeria, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in 17 years. This visit aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria, focusing on enhancing cooperation in key sectors.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Nigeria on Sunday, marking the beginning of a significant three-nation tour. This visit, the first by an Indian premier to Nigeria in 17 years, comes at the invitation of Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Upon arrival, Modi was greeted warmly with Nigeria's 'Key to the City' of Abuja, a symbolic gesture of trust and honor. The Ministry of External Affairs released this information, highlighting the importance of the visit for bilateral relations.

The visit is part of a strategy to bolster strategic partnerships, with Modi's itinerary including Brazil and Guyana, focusing on cooperation in critical sectors. The next phase of his tour includes attending the G20 Summit in Brazil alongside world leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

