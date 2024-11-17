Diplomatic Waves: Taiwan's Subtle APEC Encounter

At the recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit held in Lima, Taiwan's representative Lin Hsin-i extended merely a wave towards China's President Xi Jinping, signifying ongoing tensions between the two sides.

The summit stands out as one of the few global platforms where interactions between Taiwan and China can take place, albeit limited to formalities. Despite the lack of direct conversation with Xi, Lin, who also heads Taiwania Capital, emphasized Taiwan's active engagement with other APEC members.

This restrained interaction with Beijing contrasts with Lin's vibrant dialogue with U.S. President Joe Biden, emphasizing the distinct diplomatic dynamics surrounding Taiwan's international relations.

