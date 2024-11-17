BSP's Quiet Campaigning: Absence of Mayawati Raises Questions Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) finds itself on the backfoot as the Uttar Pradesh bypolls approach, with senior leaders noticeably missing from the campaign trail. Despite having candidates in all nine constituencies, BSP's state unit president Vishwanath Pal remains the sole active campaigner, raising questions about the party's strategic intentions.

BSP chief Mayawati has not attended any public rallies, and key figures such as Akash Anand and Satish Chandra Mishra are also absent from public support. Mishra, however, asserts the party's strong stance in the elections, urging voters to align with BSP for safety and progress, distancing themselves from BJP and SP.

The absence of high-profile leaders impacts grassroots enthusiasm, as noted by local candidates who express a need for more prominent backing. In contrast, rival political parties are actively deploying top leaders, aiming to sway voter sentiment in their favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)