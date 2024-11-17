Left Menu

BSP's Quiet Campaigning: Absence of Mayawati Raises Questions Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is conspicuously silent in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, with major leaders like Mayawati absent from campaigning. Despite this, BSP state president Vishwanath Pal insists on the party's vigorous efforts, although the lack of high-profile support raises concerns about candidate morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-11-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 12:40 IST
BSP's Quiet Campaigning: Absence of Mayawati Raises Questions Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) finds itself on the backfoot as the Uttar Pradesh bypolls approach, with senior leaders noticeably missing from the campaign trail. Despite having candidates in all nine constituencies, BSP's state unit president Vishwanath Pal remains the sole active campaigner, raising questions about the party's strategic intentions.

BSP chief Mayawati has not attended any public rallies, and key figures such as Akash Anand and Satish Chandra Mishra are also absent from public support. Mishra, however, asserts the party's strong stance in the elections, urging voters to align with BSP for safety and progress, distancing themselves from BJP and SP.

The absence of high-profile leaders impacts grassroots enthusiasm, as noted by local candidates who express a need for more prominent backing. In contrast, rival political parties are actively deploying top leaders, aiming to sway voter sentiment in their favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024