Amit Shah Rushes Back to Delhi Amid Manipur Turmoil

Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his Maharashtra rallies to return to Delhi due to unrest in Manipur. Violent protests erupted following the discovery of bodies allegedly killed by militants. Shah is expected to hold a meeting to assess the volatile situation, with central security planning a visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 12:43 IST
Amit Shah
Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, has abruptly cancelled his election rallies in Maharashtra to urgently return to Delhi. The decision comes amidst escalating violence in Manipur, where security forces are grappling with unrest following the attacks on ministers' residences by mobs.

Sources indicate that Shah, upon his return, will convene a high-level meeting to evaluate the tense situation in the northeastern state. A central security team is also poised to visit Manipur to provide assistance in handling the ongoing crisis.

Fresh violence was reported on Saturday night as angry groups targeted the homes of BJP and Congress legislators. The unrest follows the shocking discovery of the bodies of several individuals in Jiribam district, sparking public outrage and leading to stringent curfews and internet shutdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

