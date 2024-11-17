Amit Shah Rushes Back to Delhi Amid Manipur Turmoil

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, has abruptly cancelled his election rallies in Maharashtra to urgently return to Delhi. The decision comes amidst escalating violence in Manipur, where security forces are grappling with unrest following the attacks on ministers' residences by mobs.

Sources indicate that Shah, upon his return, will convene a high-level meeting to evaluate the tense situation in the northeastern state. A central security team is also poised to visit Manipur to provide assistance in handling the ongoing crisis.

Fresh violence was reported on Saturday night as angry groups targeted the homes of BJP and Congress legislators. The unrest follows the shocking discovery of the bodies of several individuals in Jiribam district, sparking public outrage and leading to stringent curfews and internet shutdowns.

