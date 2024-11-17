Left Menu

Helicopters to the Rescue: Safe Elections in Naxal-Affected Gadchiroli

Election officials and EVMs in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, are being airlifted by Indian Air Force helicopters to ensure safe polling amid Naxal threats. Over 900 polling stations have been prepared across three constituencies. The operation will continue until November 19, with results declared on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 17-11-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 12:52 IST
Helicopters to the Rescue: Safe Elections in Naxal-Affected Gadchiroli
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial operation to ensure secure voting in Maharashtra's Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, Indian Air Force helicopters have been deployed to transport election officials and EVMs. The deployment includes personnel for 76 polling stations in the Aheri assembly constituency.

The district's superintendent of police, Neelotpal, revealed that airlifting efforts began early Sunday morning using Mi 17 helicopters. The officials and equipment are being delivered to 14 designated base camps at police stations for further distribution.

This strategic move aims to counter potential security threats in the region. The transport mission will proceed until November 19. Election outcomes for this region, comprising over 900 polling stations, will be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024