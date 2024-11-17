Helicopters to the Rescue: Safe Elections in Naxal-Affected Gadchiroli
Election officials and EVMs in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, are being airlifted by Indian Air Force helicopters to ensure safe polling amid Naxal threats. Over 900 polling stations have been prepared across three constituencies. The operation will continue until November 19, with results declared on November 23.
In a crucial operation to ensure secure voting in Maharashtra's Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, Indian Air Force helicopters have been deployed to transport election officials and EVMs. The deployment includes personnel for 76 polling stations in the Aheri assembly constituency.
The district's superintendent of police, Neelotpal, revealed that airlifting efforts began early Sunday morning using Mi 17 helicopters. The officials and equipment are being delivered to 14 designated base camps at police stations for further distribution.
This strategic move aims to counter potential security threats in the region. The transport mission will proceed until November 19. Election outcomes for this region, comprising over 900 polling stations, will be announced on November 23.
