Helicopters to the Rescue: Safe Elections in Naxal-Affected Gadchiroli

In a crucial operation to ensure secure voting in Maharashtra's Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, Indian Air Force helicopters have been deployed to transport election officials and EVMs. The deployment includes personnel for 76 polling stations in the Aheri assembly constituency.

The district's superintendent of police, Neelotpal, revealed that airlifting efforts began early Sunday morning using Mi 17 helicopters. The officials and equipment are being delivered to 14 designated base camps at police stations for further distribution.

This strategic move aims to counter potential security threats in the region. The transport mission will proceed until November 19. Election outcomes for this region, comprising over 900 polling stations, will be announced on November 23.

