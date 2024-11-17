BJP Rally in Amravati Turns Chaotic Amidst Heated Campaign

A BJP rally in Khallar village, part of Amravati's Daryapur constituency, descended into chaos, according to police reports received on Sunday. The incident unfolded as BJP leader Navneet Rana campaigned for Ramesh Bundile, the party's candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The disruption occurred at approximately 10 PM on Saturday, with reports stating that chairs were thrown at Rana while she addressed the crowd. Following the altercation, Rana lodged a complaint with local authorities, prompting police to register a case and begin an investigation.

Crime Branch Rural Amravati's Inspector Kiran Wankhade confirmed the occurrence, adding that a police checkpoint has been established in the village to maintain calm. Meanwhile, the political climate remains tense as the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP, challenges the ruling Mahayuti alliance ahead of the November 20 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)