Manipur's Unresolved Strife: A Nation Awaits Action

The ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur has resulted in over 200 deaths and significant property damage. Congress leader KC Venugopal criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their inaction. He emphasized that BJP's divisive agenda contrasts with Congress's focus on actual issues, including Maharashtra's upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:19 IST
Manipur remains engulfed in ethnic conflict, as Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal criticizes the Indian government for its inaction. Despite the death toll exceeding 200, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet to visit the state, and Home Minister Amit Shah has not intervened effectively.

Venugopal expressed the concern during an interview, highlighting BJP slogans that he claims incite division, contrasting with Congress's focus on critical issues affecting the masses, notably in the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

He emphasized that the election reflects a clash between the socio-economic classes, with the Congress-led Mahavikas Aghadi coalition aiming for unity among the people as they take on the ruling alliance led by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

