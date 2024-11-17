Manipur's Unresolved Strife: A Nation Awaits Action
The ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur has resulted in over 200 deaths and significant property damage. Congress leader KC Venugopal criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their inaction. He emphasized that BJP's divisive agenda contrasts with Congress's focus on actual issues, including Maharashtra's upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
Manipur remains engulfed in ethnic conflict, as Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal criticizes the Indian government for its inaction. Despite the death toll exceeding 200, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet to visit the state, and Home Minister Amit Shah has not intervened effectively.
Venugopal expressed the concern during an interview, highlighting BJP slogans that he claims incite division, contrasting with Congress's focus on critical issues affecting the masses, notably in the upcoming Maharashtra elections.
He emphasized that the election reflects a clash between the socio-economic classes, with the Congress-led Mahavikas Aghadi coalition aiming for unity among the people as they take on the ruling alliance led by the BJP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congressman Krishnamoorthi Backs Harris for Historic Presidential Bid
Maharashtra CM Defends Ladli Behen Yojana Amid Congress Criticism
Congress vs. Modi: Clash Over Welfare Promises
BJP's Dilip Ghosh Accuses TMC of Intimidation Ahead of West Bengal Bypolls
Congress Defends Welfare Schemes Amidst Modi's Criticism