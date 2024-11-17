Left Menu

Kharge Challenges BJP's Divisive Politics Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized BJP leaders for divisive slogans that attempt to polarize society. He emphasized unity, remarking on the Congress's historic sacrifices for India. Kharge accused PM Modi of favoring wealthy individuals and called on voters to support the MVA in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:24 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sharply criticized BJP leaders for promoting divisive slogans, which he claims are aimed at polarizing society.

Speaking at a rally in Umred, Nagpur, Kharge accused the BJP of employing tactics to divide the populace while highlighting Congress's efforts to maintain national unity.

He urged voters to reject the ruling party's strategies and support the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for a government focused on public welfare.

