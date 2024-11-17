Kharge Challenges BJP's Divisive Politics Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sharply criticized BJP leaders for promoting divisive slogans, which he claims are aimed at polarizing society.

Speaking at a rally in Umred, Nagpur, Kharge accused the BJP of employing tactics to divide the populace while highlighting Congress's efforts to maintain national unity.

He urged voters to reject the ruling party's strategies and support the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for a government focused on public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)