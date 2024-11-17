Political Shift: Varier's Congress Move Stirs Kerala Politics
Kerala's political landscape sees a shift as Sandeep Varier joins Congress, creating ripples in the IUML and drawing criticism from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Vijayan accuses the media of glorifying Varier’s move, suggesting underlying concerns among right-wing forces due to the upcoming Palakkad bypoll.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political turn, Sandeep Varier's decision to join the Congress party has sparked debate in Kerala. On Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Varier's meeting with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders, arguing that it might not sit well with party supporters.
Addressing a campaign event for LDF candidate P Sarin, Vijayan suggested that right-wing media and political factions are uneasy about the upcoming bypoll in Palakkad. He accused the media of romanticizing Varier's switch to Congress.
Vijayan drew parallels between the current events and historical political dynamics post the Babri Masjid demolition, questioning IUML's earlier alliances. Despite his visit to IUML leaders, Varier emphasized fostering a secular and humane society, a notion supported by IUML chief Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.
