Political Shift: Varier's Congress Move Stirs Kerala Politics

In a significant political turn, Sandeep Varier's decision to join the Congress party has sparked debate in Kerala. On Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Varier's meeting with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders, arguing that it might not sit well with party supporters.

Addressing a campaign event for LDF candidate P Sarin, Vijayan suggested that right-wing media and political factions are uneasy about the upcoming bypoll in Palakkad. He accused the media of romanticizing Varier's switch to Congress.

Vijayan drew parallels between the current events and historical political dynamics post the Babri Masjid demolition, questioning IUML's earlier alliances. Despite his visit to IUML leaders, Varier emphasized fostering a secular and humane society, a notion supported by IUML chief Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

