Former BJP MLA Anil Jha Joins AAP: A Shift in Delhi Politics

Anil Jha, ex-BJP MLA from Kirari, joins AAP in a pivotal move, citing social justice for marginalized communities. Jha praised Arvind Kejriwal's work in unauthorized colonies, criticizing BJP for neglecting the Purvanchal community. Kejriwal highlighted AAP's development efforts, questioning BJP's contributions.

Updated: 17-11-2024 15:21 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political move, former BJP MLA Anil Jha has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a change that marks a shift in Delhi's political landscape. Anil Jha, who served as a member of the legislative assembly twice representing the Kirari constituency, was welcomed into the AAP fold by the party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, during an event in the national capital.

This development follows the departure of Kailash Gahlot, a senior AAP leader and Delhi Government minister, who recently left the party. Expressing his gratitude, Jha commended Kejriwal for his focus on social justice, particularly for the Purvanchal community and other marginalized groups. He noted a lack of representation for Purvanchal within his former party, the BJP, and praised Kejriwal's efforts in developing unauthorized colonies.

During a press conference, Kejriwal criticized opposition parties, including the Congress and BJP, for delivering injustice to the Purvanchal community. He highlighted AAP's contributions to improving infrastructure in so-called "illegal colonies" and questioned the BJP's efforts for the community. Kejriwal challenged the central government, led by BJP, to demonstrate their commitment to the Purvanchal region, citing unmet promises from past elections.

