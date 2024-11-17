Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Election Intimidation in Uttar Pradesh By-Elections

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of using police force to intimidate voters in the Kundarki assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh prior to the November 20 by-elections.

He alleged that this show of force was an attempt to rig the elections and undermine public faith in law and order.

Yadav urged the public to remain vigilant and document any election irregularities with their mobile cameras, warning the Election Commission against any conspiracy to suppress voter turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)