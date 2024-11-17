Exposing the Truth: Unraveling the Godhra Narrative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commented on the movie 'Sabarmati Report,' which portrays the events surrounding the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. Modi remarked that false narratives can only endure temporarily, as truth inevitably surfaces.

These remarks came as a response to a social media post lauding the film for revealing the 'important truth' about the tragedy, which has been a flashpoint in political discourse. The post criticized vested interest groups for politically exploiting the incident to damage Modi's image.

The tragic event saw over 50 passengers perish, leading to widespread communal riots in Gujarat. While an enquiry panel led by former railway minister Lalu Prasad suggested it could have been an accident, convictions supported the assertion of a deliberate act by a Muslim mob as determined by the Gujarat Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)