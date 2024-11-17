Left Menu

Kalpana Soren Criticizes BJP's Neglect: Advocates for Tribal Rights

Kalpana Soren accuses BJP leaders of neglecting tribal issues in Manipur while campaigning in Jharkhand. She claims the previous BJP regime harmed educational access and canceled ration cards. Soren promotes JMM policies supporting education, women's empowerment, and tribal rights, while criticizing the central government's inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:52 IST
Kalpana Soren Criticizes BJP's Neglect: Advocates for Tribal Rights
Kalpana Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpana Soren, a prominent leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for ignoring tribal issues in Manipur in favor of campaigning in Jharkhand.

She claimed that the BJP's previous administration undermined education by closing schools and canceling ration cards, setting the state back.

Soren highlighted JMM's initiatives, including enhancing educational standards and empowering women through financial aids, while accusing the central government of stalling crucial tribal rights legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024