Kalpana Soren Criticizes BJP's Neglect: Advocates for Tribal Rights

Kalpana Soren, a prominent leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for ignoring tribal issues in Manipur in favor of campaigning in Jharkhand.

She claimed that the BJP's previous administration undermined education by closing schools and canceling ration cards, setting the state back.

Soren highlighted JMM's initiatives, including enhancing educational standards and empowering women through financial aids, while accusing the central government of stalling crucial tribal rights legislation.

