Kalpana Soren Criticizes BJP's Neglect: Advocates for Tribal Rights
Kalpana Soren accuses BJP leaders of neglecting tribal issues in Manipur while campaigning in Jharkhand. She claims the previous BJP regime harmed educational access and canceled ration cards. Soren promotes JMM policies supporting education, women's empowerment, and tribal rights, while criticizing the central government's inaction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:52 IST
Kalpana Soren, a prominent leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for ignoring tribal issues in Manipur in favor of campaigning in Jharkhand.
She claimed that the BJP's previous administration undermined education by closing schools and canceling ration cards, setting the state back.
Soren highlighted JMM's initiatives, including enhancing educational standards and empowering women through financial aids, while accusing the central government of stalling crucial tribal rights legislation.
