Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Strikes in Gaza and Political Turmoil in Israel

Israeli strikes in Gaza killed 12 as tensions flare with arrests near Netanyahu's residence. Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes hit Beirut's suburb, escalating the conflict. Political unrest stirs in Israel post-Hamas attack, with public protests against Netanyahu's leadership and calls for judicial reform intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:53 IST
Escalating Tensions: Strikes in Gaza and Political Turmoil in Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israeli strikes overnight resulted in the deaths of 12 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian medical officials. The strikes targeted refugee camps and a major highway, reflecting the ongoing conflict that initiated with Hamas' October 7th attack.

Meanwhile, Israeli police have apprehended three individuals following an unusual security breach outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence. This incident underscores the domestic dissent against Netanyahu, exacerbated by the fallout of the initial Hamas assault.

In Lebanon, the situation intensifies as Israeli warplanes targeted southern Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, marking the first central Beirut strike in weeks. This development comes amid Lebanese deliberation on a U.S.-brokered cease-fire, further complicating regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024