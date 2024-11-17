Escalating Tensions: Strikes in Gaza and Political Turmoil in Israel

In a significant escalation, Israeli strikes overnight resulted in the deaths of 12 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian medical officials. The strikes targeted refugee camps and a major highway, reflecting the ongoing conflict that initiated with Hamas' October 7th attack.

Meanwhile, Israeli police have apprehended three individuals following an unusual security breach outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence. This incident underscores the domestic dissent against Netanyahu, exacerbated by the fallout of the initial Hamas assault.

In Lebanon, the situation intensifies as Israeli warplanes targeted southern Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, marking the first central Beirut strike in weeks. This development comes amid Lebanese deliberation on a U.S.-brokered cease-fire, further complicating regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)