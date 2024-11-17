Left Menu

Jairam Thakur Criticizes Congress for Unmet Promises

Senior BJP leader Jairam Thakur has accused the Congress of not fulfilling its electoral promises in Himachal Pradesh. Thakur claimed that despite offering several guarantees two years ago, none have been delivered, and warned Jharkhand residents of similar false promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:14 IST
Jairam Thakur Criticizes Congress for Unmet Promises
Jairam Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur has criticized the Congress party for failing to meet its electoral commitments. Thakur alleged that promises made by the Congress during elections remain unfulfilled two years later.

Addressing the media, Thakur stated that the Congress had provided ten guarantees, including monthly financial aid for women, job opportunities for the youth, and free electricity. However, he claims none have been actualized.

Thakur urged the populace of Jharkhand to be cautious of the party's claims, which he believes are misleading based on their record in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024