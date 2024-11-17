Jairam Thakur Criticizes Congress for Unmet Promises

Senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur has criticized the Congress party for failing to meet its electoral commitments. Thakur alleged that promises made by the Congress during elections remain unfulfilled two years later.

Addressing the media, Thakur stated that the Congress had provided ten guarantees, including monthly financial aid for women, job opportunities for the youth, and free electricity. However, he claims none have been actualized.

Thakur urged the populace of Jharkhand to be cautious of the party's claims, which he believes are misleading based on their record in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)